Akron man found guilty of fatally shooting woman

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury found a 23-year-old man guilty of murder for fatally shooting a woman during a robbery attempt in 2020.

Jurors found Tyree Omenai guilty of murder with a firearm specification, two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and having weapons under disability.

On Jan. 22, 2020, Tiffany Rhea and Johnathan Armstead went to meet Tyler Johnson, but were instead met with Tyree Omenai, according to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

When Rhea and Armstead pulled up in their vehicle, Omenai got into the backseat with their 5-year-old son and said it was a robbery, the news release states. The victims attempted to get Omenai away from their child. A struggle ensued and Omenai shot Rhea multiple times. She later died.

On March 30, 2021, Johnson, Omenai's co-defendant, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for his role in Rhea's death.

Both men will be sentenced at a later date.

