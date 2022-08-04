Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Akron man found guilty of fatally shooting woman

Scene of where a woman was shot and killed in Akron in the area of Eastland and Bethany avenues.
Bob Jones
Scene of where a woman was shot and killed in Akron in the area of Eastland and Bethany avenues.
Scene of where a woman was shot and killed in Akron in the area of Eastland and Bethany avenues.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 10:17:05-04

AKRON, Ohio  — A Summit County jury found a 23-year-old man guilty of murder for fatally shooting a woman during a robbery attempt in 2020.

Jurors found Tyree Omenai guilty of murder with a firearm specification, two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and having weapons under disability.

On Jan. 22, 2020, Tiffany Rhea and Johnathan Armstead went to meet Tyler Johnson, but were instead met with Tyree Omenai, according to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

When Rhea and Armstead pulled up in their vehicle, Omenai got into the backseat with their 5-year-old son and said it was a robbery, the news release states. The victims attempted to get Omenai away from their child. A struggle ensued and Omenai shot Rhea multiple times. She later died.

On March 30, 2021, Johnson, Omenai's co-defendant, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for his role in Rhea's death.

Both men will be sentenced at a later date.

RELATED: Akron police arrest 26-year-old man in homicide of 27-year-old woman

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.