Akron man found guilty of raping 11-year-old

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 04, 2022
AKRON, Ohio — A jury found an Akron man guilty of raping an 11-year-old in June of 2019, the Summit County Prosecutor announced Monday.

The victim was spending the night at a relative's house when they awoke to Robin Stevens Jr. sexually assaulting them, according to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor's office.

The child immediately told a relative and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, the release states.

Stevens Jr. was found guilty of the following charges.

  • Rape - a Felony of the First Degree.
  • Attempted Rape – a Felony of the First Degree.
  • Two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition – Felonies of the Third Degree.

Court officials stated he will be sentenced on May 2.

