Akron man who escaped from Summit County deputies sentenced to 18 to 25.5 years

An Akron man who escaped from a Summit County deputy last month has been sentenced to 18 to 25.5 years in prison.

Jason Conrad, 39, was arrested on April 21 after being stopped by the Summit County Drug Unit.

When authorities searched his car, they found a weapon and a bag of cocaine.

On May 30, when a deputy was transporting him to a doctor's appointment, he escaped custody.

Conrad was found the next day by an Ohio State Highway Patrol plane.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to the following charges:

