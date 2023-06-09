Akron man who escaped from Summit County deputies sentenced to 18 to 25.5 years

An Akron man who escaped from a Summit County deputy last month has been sentenced to 18 to 25.5 years in prison.
Jason Conrad, 39, was arrested on April 21 after being stopped by the Summit County Drug Unit.
When authorities searched his car, they found a weapon and a bag of cocaine.
On May 30, when a deputy was transporting him to a doctor's appointment, he escaped custody.
Conrad was found the next day by an Ohio State Highway Patrol plane.
On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Trafficking in Cocaine – a Felony of the 1st Degree.
- Having Weapons Under Disability – a Felony of the 3rd Degree.
- Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordinance – a Felony of the 5th Degree.
- Escape – a Felony of the 2nd Degree.