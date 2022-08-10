Akron Pickle Company van stolen, involved in police chase before crashing

AKRON, Ohio — It has been a difficult summer for one small business in Akron.

First, the Akron Pickle Company was unable to participate in the annual Rib White and Blue Festival after the event was canceled.

Now, their food truck is in need of repairs after it was stolen and ended up crashing.

Akron Police said the driver was making a delivery at Hope Cafe on Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle was left running, when someone jumped inside and stole the van.

A few minutes later, the vehicle was spotted by police, which started a chase. Police said the van then crashed into a guardrail.

The person was arrested.

William Huddleston, an employee for the company, said this happened as the company was preparing for the Akron Pickle Festival, which is just a few days away.

"My initial thought was that it was somebody inside playing a prank on me because you know this is my family here and you know I come here often and I thought maybe it was somebody just moving. And then I realized it was no one I ever seen before," Huddleston said.

The company said they still plan on attending Sunday's first annual Akron Pickle Festival.

