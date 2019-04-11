AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide that happened early Thursday morning, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police responded to a home in the 600 block of Brittain Road for a shooting victim.

Officers say they found a 35-year-old woman in the basement of the home with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned the woman's 11-year-old daughter called 911 for help after hearing an argument between her mother and her mother's fiancee. She told authorities that she heard gunshots and then found her mother unresponsive in the basement, according to Akron police.

The woman had two children at home at the time of the shooting, the 11-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. The children were placed in the custody of the Summit County Children's Services before they were placed with their father, police said.

The woman's fiancee, a 35-year-old man, apparently fled the home and was later found at about 2:20 a.m. sitting inside his vehicle, outside a residence on Virginia Avenue.

When officers arrived to the home on Virginia home, they found the 35-year-old standing in the driveway with a handgun in his hand. As police approached him, he put the gun to his chest and shot himself, police said. He was transported to Akron City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.

The Twinsburg Fire Department confirmed to News 5 media partner Ohio.com that one of its firefighters, Demetrius T'Juan Butler, has died and Akron police are investigating.

He also worked as a part-time firefighter/paramedic in Norton, according to Ohio.com., which notes he was co-paramedic of the year in 2016 by the Stark County Firefighters Association for helping to save the life of a man who had collapsed at a local gas station.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct autopsy on both of the victim and the suspect.

