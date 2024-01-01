Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Akron Police investigating robberies at GameStop and Denny's

akron robbery.jpg
Akron Police
akron robbery.jpg
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 10:40:26-05

Akron detectives are investigating after a GameStop store and a Denny's restaurant were robbed on Friday and early Monday morning.

The first robbery happened Dec. 29 around 8:40 p.m. at GameStop in the 300 block of Howe Avenue. A store employee was robbed at gunpoint.

The second robbery happened on Jan. 1, around just after midnight. A cashier at the Denny's in the 1600 block of Home Avenue was robbed by a man at gunpoint.

A specific description of the robbers wasn't provided. Police are working to determine if the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-375-2TIP.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through