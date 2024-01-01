Akron Police investigating robberies at GameStop and Denny's

Akron detectives are investigating after a GameStop store and a Denny's restaurant were robbed on Friday and early Monday morning.

The first robbery happened Dec. 29 around 8:40 p.m. at GameStop in the 300 block of Howe Avenue. A store employee was robbed at gunpoint.

The second robbery happened on Jan. 1, around just after midnight. A cashier at the Denny's in the 1600 block of Home Avenue was robbed by a man at gunpoint.

A specific description of the robbers wasn't provided. Police are working to determine if the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-375-2TIP.