Akron police search for driver responsible for fatal hit-skip

Akron Police
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 14, 2023
Akron Police are searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a 40-year-old man and then driving away.

According to police, the man was crossing the street in the 700 block of West Market Street, when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV.

Police said the driver then fled the scene.

The man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 330-375-2490.

