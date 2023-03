AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old man who went missing while kayaking on Sunday.

Police were called to the McDonald's in the 1800 block of Merriman Road around 9 p.m. after Doug Maher did not return from kayaking.

Authorities said Maher was supposed to meet his family at a location in Brecksville near Merriman Road.

Police plan on continuing their search for Maher on Monday.