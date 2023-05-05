Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Akron Police search for person responsible for seriously injuring 25-year-old woman

Akron Police Department
News 5
Akron Police Department
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 13:33:54-04

Akron Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for seriously injuring a 25-year-old woman.

According to police, they received a call around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday about an assault in the 900 block of Lawton Street.

When they arrived, they found the woman inside the home, unconscious, with a significant head injury.

The woman was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call them at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.