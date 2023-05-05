Akron Police search for person responsible for seriously injuring 25-year-old woman

Akron Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for seriously injuring a 25-year-old woman.

According to police, they received a call around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday about an assault in the 900 block of Lawton Street.

When they arrived, they found the woman inside the home, unconscious, with a significant head injury.

The woman was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call them at 330-375-2490.