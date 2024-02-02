Akron police searching for suspect who committed armed robbery at McDonald's after hiding in bathroom

The Akron Police Department is searching for a suspect who committed armed robbery at the McDonald's in the 900 block of E. Waterloo Road.

According to police, they arrived at the restaurant shortly after midnight Friday and spoke with an employee who reported that the suspect approached the counter, pointed a gun at them and demanded money from the safe.

Officers determined that the suspect hid inside the bathroom until closing before committing the robbery. They fled on foot from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. Anonymous information can also be provided to the Summit County Crimestoppers at call 330-434-CPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.