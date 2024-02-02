Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Akron police searching for suspect who committed armed robbery at McDonald's after hiding in bathroom

WEWS5 1532x864.jpg
Akron Police
WEWS5 1532x864.jpg
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 10:48:10-05

The Akron Police Department is searching for a suspect who committed armed robbery at the McDonald's in the 900 block of E. Waterloo Road.

According to police, they arrived at the restaurant shortly after midnight Friday and spoke with an employee who reported that the suspect approached the counter, pointed a gun at them and demanded money from the safe.

Officers determined that the suspect hid inside the bathroom until closing before committing the robbery. They fled on foot from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. Anonymous information can also be provided to the Summit County Crimestoppers at call 330-434-CPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Watch This Weekend East Palestine: One Year Later