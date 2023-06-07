Akron police to offer $2,000 sign-on bonus for new officers

The City of Akron's police department is hiring, and they are hoping a new incentive will help fill positions.

From now until Sept. 8, the department will be accepting new applications for officers and will be offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

“Serving the residents of this city as a police officer is among the most challenging and rewarding calls to public service,” said Mayor Dan Horrigan. “We expect our officers to be of the highest caliber and to have a passion for public service and the residents of Akron. They are the frontline ambassadors in the neighborhoods – providing direct assistance to residents in need and keeping our community safe. We are looking to hire officers who reflect the citizens of our community. Applicants should be enthusiastic about improving the Akron community, prepared to meet the demands of an evolving and dynamic law enforcement environment, and have a public service mindset.”

To apply for a position, you must meet the following qualifications:



20.5 - 45 years old by Sept. 8.

High school diploma or GED.

Valid driver’s license.

United States Citizen or have a valid permanent resident card.

Officers will have to pass a written test, physical test, background check and polygraph test.

The starting hourly rate for an officer in Akron is $30.61.

To apply, click here.