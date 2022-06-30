Akron PD works to solve fatal shooting of woman outside movie theater

AKRON, Ohio — Warning: Graphic video above. Viewer discretion is advised.

Gary Robinson can't imagine who would want to kill his 20-year-old daughter Atavia Robinson in front of the Regal Cinema movie theater in Akron's Chapel Hill neighborhood on June 25.

Akron Police told News 5 that multiple shots were fired just outside the theater complex as a group of people were exiting the final movie of the evening late Saturday night. Investigators said a 22-year-old man who was leaving the theater with Robinson was also hit multiple times by the gunfire and is still in serious condition. Akron Police are still searching for suspects and have not yet made an arrest in the case.

Gary Robinson 20-year-old Atavia Robinson was shot and killed in front of an Akron movie theater on June 25.

Robinson is hoping the person or persons responsible for his daughter's death are quickly brought to justice.

“She was full of life, she loved everyone, she had 30 best friends, you know, she just lit up the building," Robinson said. “It’s despicable, it’s cowardly and I’m hoping they’ll be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. “Hopefully the police are working around the clock because when you have cowards out there that will shoot a young girl, I mean what part of the game is that."

Atavia Robinson's sister Kameron Knouse and a group of more than 40 family and friends held a prayer circle in front of the theater, celebrating Robinson's life.

Anthony Garcia Family and friends of Atavia Robinson gathered and prayed outside of the theater where Robinson was shot and killed on June 25.

“I’m sorry this happened to you, I love you, I wish I could take the pain away," Knouse said. “The last time I saw her we just kept talking, we stayed up and talked for hours. It didn’t matter how long we went without seeing each other, we were always there for each other. So many people loved her, her family, and close friends.”

Lt. Michael Miller with the Akron Police is hoping someone will come forward with information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Miller said people with tips can call the Akron Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or they can call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

“It took place in the parking lot, people were in social groups with their families, people were just trying to enjoy themselves watching a movie and then this type of disruption," Miller said. “Anyone of those errant rounds could have hit someone. Additional people, the young man who was also impacted by this, his injuries are still very serious.”

Meanwhile, Robinson's mother, Leah Russell, made one final plea to the public.

“God is my refuge," Russell said. "And I pray that anybody who knows anything, say something.”

