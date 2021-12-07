Akron Public School buses to be delayed for third day in a row Wednesday due to driver shortage

AKRON, Ohio — For the third day in a row, Akron Public School buses will have delays on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district said there will be delays on certain bus routes due to a driver shortage.

The district will have to use multiple buses to cover certain routes.

Families of students on the following bus numbers can expect delays:



433 - STEM, King CLC.

454 - Summit Christian Academy, Chapel Hill North.

466 - Litchfield CLC, Schumacher CLC.

467 - Jennings CLC, Harris-Jackson CLC (main campus.)

The district said if there are any more call-offs by drivers, bus routes will be canceled.

