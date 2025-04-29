Akron Public Schools superintendent resigns

There are some big changes underway at Akron Public Schools.

During Monday night’s regular Board of Education meeting, the board voted four to three to accept a resignation agreement from Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson, which is effective immediately after a nearly three-hour Executive Session.

In an interview with News 5, Board President Carla Jackson confirmed that they have received Robinson’s resignation letter and plan to accept it at the board’s next meeting on Monday, May 12.

Jackson said they have to pay Robinson $200,000 within 30 days because she said a privileged document was shared, which changed the nature of this negotiation, so that’s how they got to this mark.

Board member Barbara Sykes voted no on this termination agreement because she said she finds it difficult to move forward with an agreement that includes $200,000, given the district's financial status.

Board members Rev. Gregory Harrison and Dr. Rene Molenaur also voted against it for similar concerns.

In December, the board hired two outside firms to conduct an investigation that involved interviews with 16 people. Its report was delivered to members this week.

Akron Public Schools hires outside firm to look into superintendent's conduct

"There were multiple credible accounts of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation by Dr. Robinson against APS employees, including administrators and former APS employees," Jackson said.

The 24-page report alleges Robinson "has bullied, harassed, intimidated, and retaliated against current and former APS employees, creating a hostile working environment." It also states he has made derogatory statements and has behaved in a "hostile manner" toward reporters and students.

Robinson allegedly began attacking the former director of communications when the director offered feedback on how to deal with the media, according to the report.

“Dr. Robinson clearly has a difficult and distrusting relationship with the media," the report stated.

During meetings, Robinson allegedly "regularly berates and humiliates APS staff," and tries to intimidate them by threatening to fire them, the report said.

Multiple witnesses have seen Robinson conduct independent meetings with employees to berate them for providing feedback on Robinson's policies, the report stated.

Witnesses also described a time when Robinson "took the Communications Department out of a Think Tank meeting into an open hallway and berated them so loudly that people from two floors up came downstairs to see what was happening," the report said.

Additionally, multiple witnesses said Robinson has made religious-based statements that came across as "threatening and intimidating." Some of the statements they say Robinson made include: “I am ordained by God,” “I am the great I am,” and “I have divine discernment.”

In the report, it said Robinson would imply that harm occurs to anyone who opposes him.

"Multiple witnesses recounted times when Dr. Robinson told APS staff that his former supervisor got cancer because he treated Dr. Robinson poorly,” the report said.

Brenna Manna Diamond, one of the outside firms, concluded that Robinson violated the following APS policies:



Public Records Policy

Whistleblower Policy

Anti-Harassment Policy

Additionally, BMD said Robinson violated the following professional standards:



Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators – Rules 1(e) and (f)

Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators – Rules 2(e) and (f)

The National Education Association’s Code of Ethics for Educators – Principle I

The National Education Association’s Code of Ethics for Educators – Principle II

“There is a difference between having high expectations and holding employees accountable, and behaving in an unprofessional, toxic, demeaning, and hostile manner. A leader can be firm yet respectful. Dr. Robinson, however, has failed to be a firm, respectful leader. Instead, Dr. Robinson’s leadership creates a toxic and fearful working environment where employees are subject to pervasive ridicule, unjustified verbal abuse, and are under a constant threat of losing their jobs. There are examples of blatant retaliation that Dr. Robinson attempts to justify under the guise of restructuring. But the timing of protected activity with adverse employment action creates a strong presumption that Dr. Robinson is motivated by retaliatory purposes. Dr. Robinson shows a clear disrespect for other professionals, including the media, members of this Board, and to the students.”

Meanwhile, board member Diana Autry made a motion to accept Mary Outley as the permanent superintendent.

It passed four to three pending a contract approval or agreement.

The three who opposed this vote are Molenaur, Harrison, and Sykes. They wanted to go into Executive Session for proper protocol.

