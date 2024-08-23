Akron RubberDucks to salute Negro National League by wearing Black Tyrites uniforms

On Friday night, the Akron RubberDucks will pay tribute to local sports history by donning uniforms inspired by those worn by the Black Tyrites, a local baseball team once part of the Negro National League nearly a century ago.

Their challengers, the Harrisburg Senators, will also take part, wearing the uniforms of the Jacksonville Red Caps, another team that was part of the league with ties to Cleveland.

The Akron Black Tyrites were part of the Negro National League in 1933. When researching the Black Tyrites, the RubberDucks found limited photos of the Tyrites jerseys since the team only played a handful of games in Akron. That led the Ducks to create logos and uniforms in a style that they believed the team would have worn.

The RubberDucks said the Black Tyrites started in Columbus but moved to Akron for 10 games. After that, the team moved again and finished the season in Cleveland as the Giants.

Cleveland has had eleven professional baseball teams in the NNL. According to Case Western Reserve University, the Giants were the eighth team formed in Cleveland’s history. They joined the league mid-season and became the first Black professional team to play at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

The Jacksonville Red Caps also ended up in Northeast Ohio.

The Red Caps were initially founded by a group of Black train station employees who worked as porters, known as red caps, and played together when they were off duty.

In 1937, the Red Caps had their debut in Jacksonville, Florida. Two years later, they moved to Cleveland and became the Bears. Much like the Giants, the team called Cleveland Municipal Stadium home.

The team will honor the NNL for Friday night’s game. The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

The RubberDucks will revisit more Northeast Ohio baseball history Saturday night for the fifth game in their six-day series, which they started against the Senators on Tuesday.

