Akron schools announce bus delays after drivers call-off

AKRON, Ohio — If you have a child that attends Akron Public Schools, their bus may be delayed on Monday.

A spokesman for the district said there will be delays on certain bus routes due to driver shortage.

The district will have to use multiple buses to cover certain routes.

Families of students on the following bus numbers can expect delays:



466 - Litchfield, Schumacher.

447 - STEM Middle, IPS.

569 - Litchfield, Findley and IPS.

433 - STEM Middle, King and Rimer.

467 - Jennings, Harris/Jackson - main campus.

The district said if there are any more call-offs by drivers, bus routes will be canceled.