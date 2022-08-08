Akron woman carjacked after pulling into her own garage, police say

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked inside of her own garage on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the department.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Pelton Avenue, the release states.

Akron Police spokesperson Lt. Michael Miller said it appears that the man was in the home before her arrival and was able to approach her car within a minute of her pulling in.

"We don't believe she was specifically targeted," Miller said.

The woman told police that she was approached by a man armed with a gun who demanded her car.

Police said the victim tussled with the man before he was able to get her keys and drive off with her gray 2017 Nissan Rogue.

The vehicle, which has an Ohio license plate number FLS-9287, has not been found.

"We want the residents in the area to join us and evaluate if there is any home surveillance in that area," Miller said.

