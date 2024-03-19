Akron Zoo employee injured after Komodo Dragon bites

An Akron Zoo employee was injured after being bitten by a Komodo Dragon earlier this month.

According to the zoo, the employee was in the Komodo Kingdom service area when they were bit multiple times by the dragon.

The employee is recovering at home.

Another Komodo Dragon suffered bite injuries as well and is recovering.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted an investigation into the incident and determined there were no safety violations by the zoo at the time of the incident.