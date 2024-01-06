Akron’s Fun-Tastic Cat Show at John S. Knight Center purr-fect for feline fanatics

AKRON, Ohio — If you’re a cat person, there’s no better place to spend the weekend than at the Akron Fun-Tastic Cat Show held inside the John S. Knight Center.

Held on Saturday and Sunday, the Cat Show, presented by the Cat Fanciers’ Association, features over 150 different cats with around 35 different breeds.

From Maine Coon cats and Persians to Siamese and British Shorthairs, guests can see cats of all kinds ready to show their stuff.

Camryn Justice

Over the weekend, cats will enter the judging ring, evaluated on their appearance, grooming, health and personality. The cats get scores for each judging ring they enter and after all the points are added up, a grand champion is named.

There are no monetary awards, simply bragging rights. But the cats who compete earn those bragging rights and most look paw-sitively content in their beds as they wait.

Camryn Justice

Judging is separated by breed and age, but it’s not just purebred cats competing for ribbons and honors—any household cat can compete in the show. Even internet sensations, like Smudge the Mustache Cat, make appearances at the show.

The Akron Fun-Tastic Cat Show runs Saturday until 3:30 p.m. and then again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and children ages 5-12 and free for children under 4. Free parking across from the John S. Knight Center is available for guests.

