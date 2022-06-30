AKRON, Ohio — A new program in Akron is helping repair homes throughout the city in effort to make sure they are clean, safe, dry, and ADA accessible.

According to the city’s mayor, the Akron Home Repair Program is one of the largest housing repair programs utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding across the entire country.

Through the program, eligible homeowners will receive up to $25,000 in-home repairs, which include accessibility modifications, carpentry repairs, siding, drywall/painting, flooring, foundations, gutters and downspouts, plumbing, roofing, windows, doors, HVAC and electrical work.

"We want to be able to help homeowners be able to stay in their homes, especially homeowners that might not otherwise be able to afford necessary repairs to their house and also in what they call the qualified census tracts, which are areas that are defined primarily by income, but also I think historically have been less invested in by communities than other areas," said Sean Vollman, Akron's Deputy Mayor for Integrated Development.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be the owner of the home, and their property must be located within the city limits of Akron.

Meet one of the following household income requirements:

Inside of a Qualified Census Tract (QCT) and have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Outside of a Qualified Census Tract and have a household income at or below 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI).



Be current on their mortgage, property taxes, state and local income taxes, or be current on an approved payment plan for any delinquent taxes.

Home must be in sound structural condition for the requested work to be performed.

For more information, click here.