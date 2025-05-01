Babysitter arraigned on felony charges after 1-year-old baby suffers severe burns

A 52-year-old woman accused of burning a toddler over the weekend had her charge upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony at her arraignment Thursday morning at Akron Municipal Court.

The defendant, Kimberly Richmond, of Akron, is charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony.

According to Akron police, Richmond was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor warrant after allegedly causing first, second, and third-degree burns to a 1-year-old girl she was babysitting.

The child's mother said she left her daughter in Richmond's care last Wednesday to watch her for a few days. On Saturday, she arrived to pick up her daughter and found her sitting on the floor, crying from burn injuries.

Richmond is currently being held at the Summit County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond. Her next court date hasn't been set.