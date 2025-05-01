Watch Now
Babysitter arraigned on felony charges after 1-year-old baby suffers severe burns

Breanna Peterson
A 52-year-old woman accused of burning a toddler over the weekend had her charge upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony at her arraignment Thursday morning at Akron Municipal Court.

The defendant, Kimberly Richmond, of Akron, is charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony.

According to Akron police, Richmond was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor warrant after allegedly causing first, second, and third-degree burns to a 1-year-old girl she was babysitting.

The child's mother said she left her daughter in Richmond's care last Wednesday to watch her for a few days. On Saturday, she arrived to pick up her daughter and found her sitting on the floor, crying from burn injuries.

RELATED: 1-year-old girl suffers severe burns; Akron police arrest babysitter

Richmond is currently being held at the Summit County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond. Her next court date hasn't been set.

