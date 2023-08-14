Boil Advisory issued for parts of Cuyahoga Falls, Boston Township

The City of Akron has issued a Boil Advisory for parts of Cuyahoga Falls and Boston Township following a water main break.

According to the city, the water main break took place on Akron Peninsula Road near Bath Road Monday morning.

Nearly 150 homes will be impacted by the advisory.

According to the city, the water main break required the water supply to be shut off resulting in those customers experiencing depressurization along the northern portion of Akron Peninsula Road including the vicinity of Steels Corners Road, Towpath Blvd., Bolanz Road, Everett Road leading to Oak Hill Road and Major Road.

The city hopes that repairs will be completed by this afternoon.

The following streets are under the advisory:

