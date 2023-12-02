Canton Fire Department rescues elderly woman from second-floor window during house fire

An elderly woman was rescued from a house fire late Friday night by the Canton Fire Department.

According to the Canton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Tuscarawas Street E. just before midnight Friday to find a home with smoke coming from the first floor.

Upon entering the home, a cat was found dead in a cage on the first floor. Crews extinguished flames on the lower level while crews outside the home rescued the woman from a second-floor window.

A second cat was found unconscious on the upper level of the home. He was revived and given to a relative of the occupant.

The woman was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.