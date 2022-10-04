Watch Now
Canton hosts blanket donation drive for homeless animals

CANTON, Ohio  — Canton is hosting a blanket donation drive to help shelters and rescues take care of homeless animals.

From now until the middle of November, seven businesses across Stark County will be collecting clean towels and blankets.

You can drop off your donations at the Canton Museum of Art, North Canton Public Library, Massillon Museum, Canton Ballet, Stark County Emergency Veterinary Clinic, Alterclinic Animal Care or Pets Supplies Plus of North Canton.

The blankets will be used to keep the animals warm throughout the winter.

