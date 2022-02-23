Canton McKinley High School teacher suspended after using 'racially insensitive language'

CANTON, Ohio — A Canton McKinley High School teacher was suspended for using "racially insensitive language" during class, according to the district.

Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert sent an email to parents and employees last week that said the district was aware of the video being shared on social media.

The teacher was placed on leave and is no longer in the classroom.

"At the Canton City School District, one of our core values is building community," Talbert said. "We take pride in being an inclusive district that welcomes students of all races and creeds. We appreciate your continued support in maintaining an environment that is free from inappropriate and insensitive behaviors."

The district said they are investigating the situation.