Canton Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating one-car fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Posted at 9:27 AM, Feb 03, 2024
The Canton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal crash that took place Friday night.

According to the OSHP, shortly before midnight, 64-year-old Eric Mallett of Strasburg was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala westbound on State Route 212 near Bardell Avenue SW when he traveled left of center while negotiating a curve, overcorrected, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Mallett was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

