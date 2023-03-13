Canton Police search for person of interest in fatal shooting

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who may be responsible for a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Greenfield Avenue S.W. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found a man sitting in the driver's seat of a running vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, a man with long curly hair and a tribal tattoo on his neck was seen leaving the scene.

Police said the man left the scene driving a brown, gold, or taupe-colored Chevrolet Impala.

Stark County CrimeStoppers and the Canton FBI are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police at 330-489-3144.

