Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Canton Police search for person of interest in fatal shooting

Screen Shot 2023-03-13 at 1.05.30 PM.png
Canton police
Screen Shot 2023-03-13 at 1.05.30 PM.png
Posted at 1:18 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 13:18:07-04

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who may be responsible for a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Greenfield Avenue S.W. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found a man sitting in the driver's seat of a running vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, a man with long curly hair and a tribal tattoo on his neck was seen leaving the scene.

Police said the man left the scene driving a brown, gold, or taupe-colored Chevrolet Impala.

Stark County CrimeStoppers and the Canton FBI are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police at 330-489-3144.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.