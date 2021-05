CANTON, Ohio — A Canton woman was arrested Thursday for her seventh OVI.

Troopers said they pulled over a 41-year-old woman in Canton for a traffic violation.

Two children under the age of 11 were inside the vehicle at the time.

Troopers said she refused to submit to a breath sample and was booked into the Stark County Jail.

She has been charged with felony OVI and felony child endangering.

The children were released to relatives.