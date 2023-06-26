Watch Now
Chemical spill at University of Akron leads to HAZMAT situation

Posted at 12:31 PM, Jun 26, 2023
The Akron Fire and Police departments are investigating a chemical spill that led to a HAZMAT situation at the university's campus on Monday.

According to the University of Akron police chief, the spill happened in a laboratory inside the Knight Chemical Building.

Police officials said a student came into contact with the chemical and was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building.

Officials said the chemical that spilled was 1,3-Diaminopropane, a flammable industrial compound that is toxic to the skin, according to information from MilliporeSigma, a North American life sciences company.

