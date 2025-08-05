Cities across the country host National Night Out events

Cities across the country are hosting National Night Out events, including Akron.

The goal is to bring together the community and build positive relationships with police, and promote programs that deter crime.

An event is scheduled in every single ward of Akron for families to check out.

"So I believe that's one of the reasons why nationally this event is held throughout our country, is because it truly gives us the community opportunity to network and fellowship with our fire and safety forces," Denico Buckley Knight, youth opportunity strategist with the Akron mayor's office, said.

Here is a list of the locations holding events:

· Ward 1 - Church of Our Savior (471 Crosby St.): 5:30-7 PM

· Ward 2 - Patterson Park Sports Complex (955 Patterson Ave.): 4:30-7:30 PM

· Ward 3 - Summit Lake Community Center (380 W. Crosier St.): 4-7 PM

· Ward 4 – Hon. James R. Williams Lawton Street Community Center (1225 Lawton Street) 5-7 PM

· Ward 5 – Joy Park Community Center (825 Fuller St.): 6-8 PM

· Ward 6 – Ellet Community Center (2449 Wedgewood Dr.): 5-7 PM

· Ward 7 – Firestone Stadium (1575 Firestone Pkwy): 6-8 PM

· Ward 8 - Northwest Family Recreation Center (1730 Shatto Ave.): 5:30-7:30 PM

· Ward 9 – Prentiss Park (1097 Battles Ave.) 6:30-8:30 PM

· Ward 10 – Linda Theatre (1745 Goodyear Blvd.): 6:30-8:30 PM

Cleveland is also hosting an event from 4 to 8 p.m. at Steelyard Commons with live music and free food.

If you live in Strongsville, you can attend their event from 6-8 p.m. in front of the police station.

