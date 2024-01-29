City of Akron hosting off-site weddings on 4 different days in February and March

If you're engaged, the City of Akron is offering the opportunity to forego a big wedding and get married at four different places on three separate days.

The Akron Municipal Court has offered off-site wedding opportunities at the Akron Civic Theatre and House Three Thirty on Valentine's Day. On Leap Day, Feb. 29, the city will have weddings at the Akron Art Museum, and on Pie Day, March 14, the weddings will be at the Towpath Tennis Center.

If you're interested, you have to make an appointment with the city, get a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court, and pay a cash-only ceremony fee at Akron Municipal Court, 172 S. Broadway St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fees are based on where each couple lives and if it's in the court's jurisdiction.

Here's more information regarding each wedding venue:

Akron Civic Theatre | 182 S. Main St. in Downtown Akron

Christos J. Palios

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

February 14 is Valentine’s Day.

Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: Judge Ron Cable

House Three Thirty | 532 W. Market St. in Akron

City of Akron

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

February 14 is Valentine’s Day.

Wedding ceremonies will be hosted inside the Sweet Shop at the LeBron James Family Foundation’s House Three Thirty. Each couple will receive a hand-scooped selection of local ice cream after their ceremony.

Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: Judge Jon Oldham

Akron Art Museum | 1 S. High St. in Downtown Akron

City of Akron

Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

February 29 is Leap Day.

Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: Judge Ron Cable

Towpath Tennis Center | 2108 Akron Peninsula Road in Akron

City of Akron

Wednesday, March 14, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

March 14 (or 3.14) is “Pi Day.” Each couple will be given a pie to enjoy courtesy of The Gardner Pie Company.

The theme will be “love and pie.”

Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: Judge Ron Cable



The City of Akron said guests are limited to 10 or less at each wedding. Appointments are first come, first served; no additional time slots will be added.

Applicants are asked to contact Akron Municipal Court Chief Service Bailiff Patricia Williams at 330-375-2592 to ensure that space and reservations are still available.