City of Akron issues precautionary boil advisory for Highland Square area

The City of Akron issued a precautionary boil water advisory in the area of Highland Square due to water main breaks Friday morning.

The city stated that the advisory is expected to remain in effect until further notice, but for a minimum of 18 to 24 hours after normal pressures are restored and repairs are completed.

According to the city, multiple water main breaks occurred simultaneously around 11 a.m. on Morningside Drive and Delia Avenue. It caused reduced water pressures for some water customers in Akron, located in and around Highland Square.

The City of Akron said crews were sent to the area to make repairs and work to restore the water pressure. Repairs and normal water pressure are expected to be finished and restored by the afternoon.

Major customers in the affected area include the following:



Blair House

Carlton House

Portage County Club

Highland Square Area

As a standard practice, the USEPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:



If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

