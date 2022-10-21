1 dead, 9 hospitalized after dead pet birds alert Akron Fire officials to carbon monoxide leak

AKRON, Ohio — A woman has died after a carbon monoxide leak was discovered at an Akron apartment building.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, the woman was 66 years old.

The building was evacuated after discovering the leak that sent and transported at least nine others to the hospital and killed some pets.

Fire officials say the discovery of deceased pet birds in a cage, likely saved several tenants' lives.

It happened along Rocky Brooke Drive.

Emergency responders were called to the Timber Top Apartments just before 11 p.m. Thursday for a medical emergency in one of the apartments.

Akron Fire Lieutenant Tim Morrison told News 5 that a 23-year-old man living there said he was worried about his birds and home.

The lieutenant on the scene noticed a couple of dead birds in a cage.

"He had like eight or nine birds in a row in his house. And what happened was one of the lieutenants walked over to the birds' cage just to say, 'oh, everything's fine.' And he looked in and he saw four dead birds on the bottom of the cage. So that sent off a radar for him too. Something's not right," said Lieutenant Tim Morrison with Akron Fire.

He reports the man’s parents didn’t feel right either.

He called in a battalion chief to check for carbon monoxide and ultimately discovered extremely high levels in that unit and throughout the building.

All 20 apartments had to be evacuated.

Morrison said the carbon monoxide levels were so high some tenants were unresponsive and had to be rescued from their apartments.

"They went directly above, knocked on the door. Everybody else was being evacuated out of the apartments. This particular apartment, they had the bust on the door and they were able to get in there and rescue two babies. And there were two adults in there that were both unconscious," said Morrison.

Emergency officials say the ten people taken to local hospitals are recovering and should be ok.

Fire crews are now ventilating the apartment building.

The American Red Cross is assisting anyone impacted by the evacuations.

Fairlawn and Cuyahoga Falls Fire Departments assisted Akron Fire with the call.

Morrison said the carbon monoxide readings are lower at this point, but tenants are still not able to return home.

He told News 5 this was a cautionary tale and highlights the importance of inspecting your home and having the necessary preventative devices in place this time of year.

"This shows you how important having a carbon monoxide detector, how important it is to have that kind of detector in your home, as well as a smoke detector."

