Dominion Energy continues to repair gas line in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Around 100 Dominion Energy customers, both residential and commercial, in Downtown Akron are still without natural gas after water was discovered in the gas lines on Saturday.

Once water is removed from the lines, gas service to customers can begin to be restored.

The company said it might not be until Monday for service to be restored to all impacted customers and that repairs are taking longer due to frigid temperatures and falling snow.

Customers on the following streets and blocks are affected:



W. Exchange Street from Bell Street to Water Street.

W. Cedar Street from Bell Street W. Bowery Street.

W. Bowery Street from W. State Street to W. Exchange Street.

Locust Street from W. Cedar Street to W. Exchange Street.

Pine Street to W. Cedar Street.

A portion of W. Chestnut Street from Pine Street.

Wabash Avenue, Bishop Street and Bonnie Brae Avenue between W. Exchange Street and W. Cedar Street.

Warming shelters are available.

Here are tips on how to prevent damage to the pipes in your home:



Let water from your faucet drip. A trickle of water might be all it takes to keep your pipes from freezing.

Open cabinet doors. This allows any heat to travel to un-insulated pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls.

Or you may choose to shut off the water and drain the water system. Be aware that if you have a fire protection sprinkler system, it may be de-activated when you shut off the water.

