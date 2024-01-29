Domino's Pizza delivery driver robbed in Akron during delivery; 2 teens arrested, police say

Two teens, ages 14 and 16 years old, are in custody after police say that they robbed a Domino's delivery driver in Akron on Sunday, Jan. 28.

According to Akron Police, the 21-year-old driver was delivering a pizza in the 50 block of East Mapledale Avenue when the teens robbed him and stole his vehicle.

Authorities were able to track the delivery driver's phone that was left in the vehicle to an area near East Emerling and Grant streets. Officers spotted the teens walking away from the vehicle and detained them.

Police later searched a home in the 1200 block of Sherman Street, where one of the teens lived. Inside, they found a gun believed to have been used in the robbery, as well as a Domino's Pizza box.

The teens have both been charged with robbery.