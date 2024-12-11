Don't get wrapped up in holiday scams this season

AKRON, Ohio — The holiday season is a time for celebration, but it also brings an increased risk of scams.

Summit County officials and the Better Business Bureau of Akron are helping residents stay one step ahead of scammers.

They're hosting "Outsmart the Scam at the Holidays" on Wednesday, December 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Akron-Summit County Public Library.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Greta Johnson from the Summit County Executive's office about the event.

Johnson said consumers need to be reminded about scams, especially around the holidays.

"Folks are being pulled in many different directions trying to get ready for holiday parties to host their families, things like that. And unfortunately, the more distracted we are, the more likely we are to believe a scam, whether it comes through a text message or an email," said Johnson.

Preregistration for the event is encouraged but not required.

Click here to preregister or call 330-643-2510.

Those who preregister will be entered into a drawing to win a four-pack of tickets to the Akron Art Museum, courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.

