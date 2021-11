AKRON, Ohio — You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, but did you know there was a musical?

The musical transports audience members to the North Pole.

Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will be at the Akron Civic Theatre on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $29.95.

All attendees over the age of two are required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status.