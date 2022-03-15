Family files lawsuit against Canton, officer who fatally shot man during celebratory gunfire

CANTON, Ohio — The family of James Williams, 46, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Canton and the police officer involved in his fatal shooting on New Year's Day.

Williams was fatally shot by Canton police officer Robert A. Huber on New Year's Day while Williams was firing celebratory shots into the air with his rifle behind a wooden fence at his home. Firing shots into the air is a violation of city law.

The wife of James Williams, Marquetta Williams, believes officer Huber acted incorrectly when he fired on the fence without first announcing police were on the scene.

Police body cam video then appears to show Huber firing multiple shots into the fence, and after shots were fired, announcing police were on the scene.

Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is trying to determine if officer Huber acted properly during the fatal police shooting.

According to the lawsuit, the Williams family believes that Huber and the city are responsible for civil rights violations and for alleged excessive use of force.

