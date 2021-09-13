Family of murdered Akron man still search for answers after remains found

AKRON, Ohio — After 11 months of searching for Iron Cannon's body, family members of the murdered Akron man said their search for answers hasn't stopped with the discovery of Cannon's remains Sunday.

Investigators found what they believe to be Cannon's remains under Lake Milton in Mahoning County just after noon Sunday.

The discovery came one day before Justin Hornbeck, the man charged with murdering Cannon, was scheduled for trial on the charges.

Detectives said Cannon was shot and killed after a night out with a friend in Wadsworth last October.

Hornbeck and four others were charged with gross abuse of a corpse in what detectives called "an intricate cover-up" of the crime.

Wadsworth's police chief would only say Monday that additional interviews and evidence led investigators to Lake Milton.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will make an official identification of the remains, but investigators said they're confident it's Cannon.

"I can't imagine what hell is supposed to be like, but it feels like we've been living in it," said Cannon's sister Taneeshia Burt.

While they now know where Cannon was, his family still struggles to understand why he was killed.

"He was like, I swear to God, one of the most loving, caring people in the world," said Cannon's brother CJ Elkins. "He called people to see what they were doing, to see how your day was going, to see how you were. It wasn't about what could you do for him, or him needing something or stuff like that, how the world is. He was genuinely a person who cared."

It's why his family believes the murder and cover-up were so senseless.

"To chop him up and all of that, it's just like that's overboard," said Elkins. "You can't expect any of us to ever look at them and be like I forgive them, or stuff happened, or that's life. You all are the devils, all of you. It doesn't read. There's no understanding for it. None of it."

The family said they're now focused on getting justice for Cannon. They said after nearly a year of not getting answers, they want those responsible to pay.

"I just hope they all rot and get the maximum time that's deserved," said Burt.

Cannon's father said there's too much pain for forgiveness.

"I don't know if there will ever be justice," said his Michael Taylor. "Can't bring him back and everyone that had something to do and did what they did to my son, rot in hell. All of them. That's how I feel."

Wadsworth's police chief said the investigation into the case continues and said Monday that additional charges were possible.

