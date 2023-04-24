Fire breaks out at Canton Center Mall

The Canton Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating after a fire broke out at Canton Center Mall on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the mall around 6:15 p.m. after mall employees located the fire in the maintenance area.

The mall was evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished.

According to firefighters, the building was ventilated and a restoration company was called to secure the building and begin repairs.

No injuries were reported.

According to officials, there was $20,000 worth of structural damage and $550,000 worth of damage to contents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.