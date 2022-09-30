Firefighter, resident injured in Canton apartment fire, property heavily damaged

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Fire Department rescued three people from a burning a multi-unit home Thursday evening.

It happened along Raff Road SW just after 11 p.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the back of the property.

A man who was trapped inside was rushed to a local hospital for serious burns.

Fire officials say he was unconscious when firefighters pulled him from the burning home.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Plain Township Fire Department provided mutual aid.

The Red Cross assisted nine of the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with News 5 for the latest updates.

