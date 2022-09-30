Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Firefighter, resident injured in Canton apartment fire, property heavily damaged

It happened along Raff Road SW just after 11 p.m.
The Canton Fire Department rescued three people from the burning multi-unit home Thursday evening.
cantonfire1.jpeg
cantonfire3.jpeg
CANTONFIRE.jpeg
Posted at 6:27 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 06:27:34-04

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Fire Department rescued three people from a burning a multi-unit home Thursday evening.

It happened along Raff Road SW just after 11 p.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the back of the property.

A man who was trapped inside was rushed to a local hospital for serious burns.

Fire officials say he was unconscious when firefighters pulled him from the burning home.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Plain Township Fire Department provided mutual aid.

The Red Cross assisted nine of the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with News 5 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.