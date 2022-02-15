Watch
Firefighter suffers minor injury battling Akron fire

Credit: <a href="https://www.facebook.com/AkronLocal330/?__cft__[0]=AZVlY0qD9568CuXr22gFx6wHhvW5Oi_vBU41VknEu-pyGE3-l4u8ZgW7XgkAu2ajQzKPsLDhItSCnUdYsRw50XWydjcRzyV--cbva97AVmsTWlc2nNVRRpJNxCMCKEeJSm58z103lmRF6wqJfKssbi_r&amp;__tn__=-UC*F">Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330</a><br/>
Posted at 6:11 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 18:11:07-05

AKRON, Ohio — Akron firefighters are investigating a fire.

The fire happened Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Raymond Street.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were seen coming from the front and upstairs windows.

According to officials, a board-up company was called to the house to provide restoration and clean-up after the fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The firefighter was treated and has returned to duty.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the four adults displaced due to the fire.

