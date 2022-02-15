Firefighter suffers minor injury battling Akron fire

AKRON, Ohio — Akron firefighters are investigating a fire.

The fire happened Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Raymond Street.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were seen coming from the front and upstairs windows.

According to officials, a board-up company was called to the house to provide restoration and clean-up after the fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The firefighter was treated and has returned to duty.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the four adults displaced due to the fire.

