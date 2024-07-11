'Firestone is the place to be,' PGA senior stars return to Akron for Kaulig Companies Championship

AKRON, Ohio — All eyes are on Akron as some of the best senior professional golfers in the nation hit the links.

The 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship tees off Thursday.

The beautiful Firestone Country Club is ready for the 78-player field and the thousands of fans that will follow their journey over the next couple of days.

Officials say the event is bigger and better than ever before, and it truly features something for everyone.

The Kaulig Infinity Zone has everyone talking.

It's a 40,000 square foot fan experience.

The area features The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert stage, cigar and bourbon lounge, food trucks and several interactive events.

Excitement has been building for weeks over the PGA Tour Champions or senior golf tour.

The Kaulig Companies Championship is the fourth of five major events on the PGA Tour Champions in 2024.

This marks the 71st year of tournament golf.

This year features five world golf Hall of Famers, 13 PGA tour major winners and 17 PGA tour champions major winners.

Steve Stricker is back after last year's win as well as his 2021 victory.

Jerry Kelly is also back after he took home the top spot in 2020 and 2022.

Other big names playing in the tournament include Vijay Singh, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

Officials say the tournament is a major economic driver and fundraiser—bringing people from near and far to watch the action unfold.

"The proceeds from here go to local charities throughout the community and across all tournaments. The PGA tour is generated nearly four billion in charitable donations since its inception," Chris King, Director of Communications for PGA Tour Champions, said.

"Last year, thanks to the efforts of everyone here, we were able to generate more than 1.23 million in economic impact for the local community here. And then that adds to the more than $32 million that Firestone Country Club has been a part of since they've hosted golf tournaments," King said.

Officials say to get here early, as they are expecting large crowds each day.

King credits the success of the event to the consistent and strong group of local volunteers.

"There's not a single professional golf tournament that can be played without a lot of help from volunteers donating their time and their energy to making sure that this event can run. And without them we wouldn't be able to do what we do," King said.

Gates open Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m.

Over the weekend, they open at 8:30 a.m.

The Kaulig Companies Championship runs through Sunday.

You can purchase tickets and find more information here.