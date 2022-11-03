Food banks struggle with fewer donations

AKRON, Ohio — Inflation has caused an increase in need for local families, but available food has decreased. In response to the shortage, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank launched its annual Holiday Campaign.

The campaign runs through Dec. 31 and the food bank is encouraging community members to get involved through a variety of activities to help support local hunger relief.

To keep its shelves stocked, the food bank has been forced to purchase more food than ever and that has been made possible by the financial contributions from individuals, organizations, and foundations. To help sustain its efforts in these harrowing times, the food bank is asking the community to rally around its annual Holiday Campaign.

“When's the last time you went to the grocery store? Milk, eggs, protein? I mean, it's all increased drastically,” said Raven Gayheart, public relations and communications manager for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. “Unfortunately, you know, families are being faced with those higher costs.”

While inflation continues to impact local families’ ability to put food on their tables, the food bank is also having a difficult time keeping its shelves stocked. Food donations are down by 27% while the pantry network is experiencing a 14% increase in people served. Of families visiting local pantries, 25% are new, meaning they’ve never visited a food program before.

“Donating dollars allows your food bank to purchase food. And so, when we're having a hard time right now collecting surplus food, financial contributions make the world of difference,” Gayheart said. “It means that we're able to go out and buy semi-truck loads of good, nourishing products for our community.”

Here are some ways to support the Holiday Campaign:

Host a virtual food drive

Create a personalized online fundraiser and share the link on social media.

Volunteer

Volunteers are vital to the food bank. Helping in the warehouse, administrative support, picking up and delivering food donations, and loading food into cars at drive-thru distributions – there are many volunteer opportunities available at both locations. To learn more, click here.

Host a food and funds drive

Collect food and financial contributions on behalf of the food bank. Coordinator kits will be made available and include materials needed for a successful drive.

Create a Facebook fundraiser

Facebook makes it easy to set up an online fundraiser for the food bank. Invite family and friends to donate and help spread the word on social media.

Financial contributions

Consider making a personal donation or a corporate gift. A $1 donation can supply up to four meals.

Planned giving

Contact the food bank to learn ways to support its hunger-relief efforts through deferred gifts, including bequests, charitable gift annuities, life insurance policies, and retirement assets.

10th annual Selfless Elf 5k – Dec. 17

This family-friendly event is a great way to participate in the food bank's annual Holiday Campaign and will be extra special this year as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. Click here for more information.

To learn more about the Holiday Campaign you can click here.