From now until Dec. 8 you can vote for ODOT's 2023 Paint-the-Plow contest

Posted at 12:50 AM, Nov 28, 2023
ODOT's Paint-the-Plow contest started Monday.

Now until Dec. 8, you can vote on one of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 4's many plows recently painted by school districts throughout Northeast Ohio.

You can vote by visiting the Facebook post below and liking your favorite plow. The photo with the most likes at the end of the contest will be declared the winner.

The program "allows local schools and non-profit organizations to paint an ODOT snowplow blade with messages of snow and ice safety, state, school, or community pride, or patriotism," the agency said.

District 4 serves Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties.

