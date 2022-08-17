Gervasi Vineyard's in the midst of expanding property, family legacy

CANTON, Ohio — One of Northeast Ohio’s vineyards, Gervasi, is expanding and it’s serving up more than just wine and bourbon through its new 20,000-square-foot construction project.

The Gervasi experience is one of luxury, peace, and escape through wine of course, but also bourbon and Italian dishes.

“We’re tucked in a residential neighborhood in the city of Canton which a lot of people don’t realize we are the last remaining farm in the city,” said CEO and General Manager Scott Swaldo.

Swaldo says the idea of a vineyard was sparked from a family wish 12 years ago.

“We are the first generation to build this and one of the things that was really important to my parents who started this was they wanted something that would be like a legacy,” he said.

The Gervasi legacy, which was inspired by the maiden name of Swaldo’s grandmother, now stretches 55 acres.

“People say [things] like I can’t believe it’s right here, but we say why not here? You know we can have beautiful things in Northeast Ohio and right here in Canton Ohio.”

“This is really kind of completing the puzzle,” he said.

For more information on Gervasi, click here.