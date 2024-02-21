Get help filing your taxes for free

AKRON, Ohio — The United Way of Summit and Medina counties are providing free tax preparation services to community members in need.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, is available to families or individuals who make up to $64,000 a year.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Malinda Sampsell with the United Way of Summit and Medina counties about the program.

"We're really serving that low to moderate income, demographic within the community and there is a huge need because most tax prep is not free," said Sampsell.

Families or individuals who qualify for the VITA program can schedule an appointment at the Akron Financial Empowerment Center at 1060 Kenmore Blvd. in Akron and at the United Way office at 23 Public Square in Medina. Call 2-1-1 or visit uwsummit.org/VITA to sign up.

The United Way also offers free tax preparation software for households earning up to $79,000 per year. Email VITA@uwsummitmedina.org to request access to the software.

