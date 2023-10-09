Girl beaten, robbed of school iPad in Canton

A 15-year-old girl was found walking down the street with two black eyes, bleeding from the head and suffering from critical hypothermia after she said she was assaulted and had her school iPad stolen in a wooded area of Stadium Park in Canton on Friday.

According to a Canton Police report, a resident called police after she saw the girl walking down 16th Street Northwest on Friday afternoon. The girl said she was assaulted by two other girls in the woods near the park.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for injuries, including two black eyes, a laceration to the back of her head and critical hypothermia, the police report states.

The girl told police she was walking home when two girls that she didn’t know the names of jumped her in Monument Park, beat her with sticks, punched her with closed fists, took her school iPad and struck her with it, then grabbed her by the hair and shoved her head underwater.

The girl told police she swam into the water to get away from the attackers, who left with her iPad.

The girl’s father told police there was an incident on Monday in which a girl tried to fight her in the bathroom. She told police that she was one of the girls who jumped her in the park.

Police took photos of the girl’s injuries, including severe bruising on her face, arms, back and knees, a laceration on the back of her head, and both eyes swollen shut.

Police spoke with the girl's further, and she said she knew the name of her attacker, and that she did not previously say who attacked her because she was scared.

Child Protective Services was notified. The police report does not indicate whether charges were filed against the girl’s alleged attacker.