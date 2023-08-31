GOJO announces plans to restructure, will lay off some staff

Akron-based GOJO, the company that makes Purell, announced that they will be restructuring their business and laying off about 10% of their workforce.

According to the company, the layoffs will have very little impact on manufacturing and logistics.

On Thursday, the company closed its headquarters and asked employees to work from home so they could have "respectful and confidential conversations with those impacted."

Last year, Summit County celebrated GOJO 75 years as a company.