Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

GOJO announces plans to restructure, will lay off some staff

GOJO Industries
Courtesy of GOJO.
File image of GOJO Industries headquarters in Akron.
GOJO Industries
Posted at 10:13 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 11:14:19-04

Akron-based GOJO, the company that makes Purell, announced that they will be restructuring their business and laying off about 10% of their workforce.

According to the company, the layoffs will have very little impact on manufacturing and logistics.

On Thursday, the company closed its headquarters and asked employees to work from home so they could have "respectful and confidential conversations with those impacted."

RELATED: Pandemic thrusts Akron-based GOJO into spotlight

Last year, Summit County celebrated GOJO 75 years as a company.

RELATED

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.