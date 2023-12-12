Habitat for Humanity makes history in Akron, largest build on record creates new opportunity for homeowners

AKRON, Ohio — History is officially in the making in Akron.

Habitat for Humanity of Summit County is prepped to complete its largest build ever in the area.

The effort is bringing major joy to many first-time homeowners.

Crews and volunteers will overhaul a blighted lot and construct 16 houses in the neighborhood.

The joy is tangible for future residents.

Habitat officials say they're just getting started.

"I can't wait to have a home—a home to call my own. My space," Irine Bore, future homeowner, said.

It's a literal new lease on life for Bore.

Walking the area of Hollibaugh off of Dan Street in Akron, the grandmother of two and mother of three will soon have a new home here.

It comes in the form of Habitat for Humanity of Summit County's "Silver Maple Ridge".

"So Irine where will your home go in this area? I think right where the fence curves," Bore said.

Bore moved from Kenya in 2019, but it's been an uphill battle ever since.

"Coming to the U.S. I lost everything I had—I had a home—I lost it," Bore said.

She heard about Habitat for Humanity and immediately applied to become a first-time homebuyer.

The process was life-altering.

"I thank God every day for this opportunity," Bore said.

Within the next two years, volunteers and crews with Habitat for Humanity will build 16 homes and a new City of Akron park on the 3.14 acres of blighted land.

It's a major undertaking but one done with pride.

This is the largest build on record as the non-profit's last project was eight homes constructed at once.

"Now this will be 16, and so my board of trustees said let's make the next one 32! So, I'll be on the hunt to find some land," Rochelle Sibio, Habitat for Humanity of Summit County CEO and President, said.

Ward 2 Akron City Councilman Phil Lombardo says it's a major victory for the future homeowners and something the community had long awaited.

"I can't imagine the neighborhood isn't as excited as I am because this has been a block that's been empty for over two decades," Lombardo said.

In addition to the homes, a new park will face Dan Street.

It's something everyone can enjoy and take advantage of for years to come.

"We worked in partnership with the city to develop the first city of Akron Park to be chartered in well over 40 years," Sibio said.

Bore says the experience has been a dream come true.

She's eager for the day she can play with her granddaughter Nailah in her yard and make lasting memories on the holidays.

"This is everything! Yeah, I don't know, I'm forever grateful," Bore said.

Bore works six days a week, overnights in the healthcare field.

When she's not working, she's volunteering during the day to fulfill her sweat equity for the home.

The first set of six homes including Bore's are set to be completed by summer of 2024 tentatively.

The first set of six homes including Bore's are set to be completed by summer of 2024 tentatively.